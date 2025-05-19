Taking a closer look at Former President Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis

As prayers and well-wishes continue to pour in from state and federal leaders across the political spectrum, we’re taking a closer look at prostate cancer and what Former President Biden’s diagnosis means.

As news of Former President Joe Biden’s cancer fight continues to be processed across our country, his diagnosis is becoming a focus. His personal office saying Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has metastasized or spread to the bone.

UConn Health urologist Dr. Ben Ristau says the former president still has a good chance at fighting it.

“Even in this case where it has spread outside the prostate, that's what metastasis means, to the bone, it's still very treatable,” he said.

Biden’s personal office says his family is exploring “multiple options for treatment” including hormone treatment. Dr. Ristau says hormone therapy is an ideal option to treat prostate cancer by lowering testosterone levels.

“When we removed testosterone, it actually causes the prostate cancer to regress, and that often lasts for many years,” he said.

The American Cancer Society says prostate cancer is the second most common cancer for men in the United States, estimating more than 310,000 new cases this year. More than 35,000 cases result in death, the second leading cause of cancer death for men. It’s mainly found in men in their 60s when they’re first diagnosed.

“We know that prostate cancer is more common as men get older, so age is a risk factor,” Dr. Ristau said.

He says it may be a good time for older men to think about getting a prostate screening if they haven’t done so already.

“We recommend prostate screening starting at the age of 55. That's for people who are of average risk,” he said.

Dr. Ristau also says people who are at higher risk for prostate cancer such men who are of African or Caribbean African ancestry to get screenings earlier when they’re 40 to 45 years old.