Taking a closer look at rural roads speed enforcement in Waterford

A push to crack down on bad driving in rural areas across the state. A new grant aims to help local police enforce traffic laws on our back roads with a dedicated campaign now underway.

A driver is pulled over on Boston Post Road by a Waterford police officer. The traffic stop made due to the driver improperly displaying their front plate and speeding.

“When I was behind you, you were going 36 in a 30 so just wanted to make sure you were slowing down,” Officer Peter Barrows said to the driver.

For him, these stops serve a purpose.

“Mainly we’ll stop whatever they’re doing at the time, but also educate them on what is right or wrong on the road,” Officer Barrows said.

This enforcement is all part of high-risk rural roads enforcement campaign running from March 1 to May 30. It’s funded by a $2 million federal grant with Waterford receiving a portion of it. The money is used for police overtime to increase their presence and getting equipment to check for speed.

“I have license plate readers on my car as well as the radar detector, so those two things help enforce traffic laws,” Officer Barrows said.

The department says last year, officers stopped 334 vehicles in Waterford, with a vast majority stopped for speeding. Officer Barrows says the rural roads are specifically chosen in town and are mainly ones heavily driven getting off Route 1.

“We don’t have a lot of well-lit roads and they’re very narrow so the best thing we can do is to have a presence out there to make sure everyone’s aware,” he said.

As that awareness continues, Officer Barrows says his goal is all about educating drivers, especially those who are given written warnings.

“It’s just hammering home and educating the motoring public of what they’re doing wrong and how to do it safer and better,” he said.

His message on not getting pulled over?

“Please slow down and drive safe. That’s our main goal,” Officer Barrows said.

Last year, the Connecticut Department of Transportation says there were more than 7,600 traffic stops and 4,300 speeding citations during this campaign.