Taking a Stand Against Hate in New Haven

This week marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp and Monday is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

People took a stand against hate at a synagogue in New Haven on Sunday.

There are concerns about the increase in reported anti-Semitic incidents in the United States.

That's why Senator Richard Blumenthal is pushing Congress to pass his No Hate Act.

Hate should have no home in Connecticut or America but we are seeing the rise of anti-semitism and racial violence that has to be fought," Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said the act will provide grants and other federal funding to local law enforcement as well as state agencies that are focused on security.