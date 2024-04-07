Tanker truck fire closes portion of I-91 in Enfield

A tanker truck fire has closed a portion of Interstate 91 in Enfield on Sunday.

State police said the tanker fire was on the southbound side of the highway near exit 48.

Both sides of I-91 were closed between exits 48 and 49. At this time, the three right lanes on I-91 south are closed between exits 49 and 48. The northbound side of the highway has fully reopened.

NBC Connecticut

The State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection and Department of Transportation have been notified.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes and to plan for traffic delays.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.