Tariffs potential impact on formal wear and online retailers

You might have to start paying more for clothes whether it’s fast-fashion, or a dress for an important occasion.

On Friday, popular online retailers Temu and Shein were expected to increase prices in the midst of higher tariffs.

And other stores – including here in the state – might be impacted, too.

Amid changes at Temu and Shein, David Loranger – a fashion marketing associate professor at Sacred Heart University – broke down what’s happening.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“It is a lose/lose both for the retailer and for consumer because it just increases costs on both sides,” Loranger said.

The popular e-commerce sites planned “price adjustments” due to recent changes in global trade rules and tariffs.

“They are going to feel it in terms of decreased demand here in the United States because you’re talking about a price sensitive consumer,” Loranger said.

Temu and Shein haven’t revealed exactly how much more shoppers will pay.

Both are impacted after President Trump ended an exemption from duties on items worth less than $800 and enacted a 145% tariff on most products made in China.

There are also concerns about the potential impact of tariffs at Dynamite Designs Boutique in Wallingford.

They’re in the midst of the busy prom gown buying season.

Dresses come China, India and the U.S. and costs might be increasing.

“Some can be major, some could be about 20%, gowns as well as we supply garment bags for each of our customers, too, and that we're even incurring some costs starting, I think, the beginning of next month as well,” owner Kristen Langan-Gudaitis said.

The president spoke about trade on Friday.

"I think the tariff plan is doing very well. We're resetting the table. We're going to make our country, very rich, very, very rich. It's already happening,” Trump said.

The exemption Shein and Temu benefited from was considered a loophole by some.

They say it gave cheap Chinese goods an advantage and allowed potentially illegal and counterfeit items to enter the U.S.