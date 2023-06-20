A group of taste testers has ranked a donut from a popular shop in Connecticut among the best in the United States.

Staff from Tasting Table listed Neil's Donuts as a top contender for their glazed cinnamon coffee roll.

The small business has been serving New Haven County for over two decades, since 2001. The shop serves New York style donuts and pastries.

Taste testers said the donut is about the size of a person's face, describing it as "light and airy with a distinct fried crispness at the outer edges that gets softer as you work your way into the swirl."

Neil's serves a variety of freshly-made donuts, pastries, Danishes, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, coffee and other baked goods.

There are two Neil's Donuts locations in Connecticut - Wallingford and Middletown.