Taxes on beer to go down in Connecticut on July 1

Taxes on beer are going down in Connecticut on July 1. It comes just in time for anyone planning on buying beer for Fourth of July cookouts and celebrations.

Gov. Ned Lamont said he has signed a law reducing the excise tax on beer by 16.7% as of Saturday, July 1.

This is what the reduction in the Connecticut beer tax will mean for you:

Barrel, 31 gallons, going down from $7.20 to $6

½ Barrel, going down from $3.60 to $3

¼ Barrel, going down from $1.80 to $1.50

Wine gallon, going down from 24 cents to 20 cents

“Connecticut’s craft brewery industry has been booming in recent years, and it is evidenced by the growth of hundreds of new local jobs,” Lamont said in a statement. “This tax cut is another way that we can support our locally-owned, small businesses.”

The governor’s office, citing National Beer Wholesalers Association reports, said the beer industry yields $3.8 billion in economic output in the state and supports 21,228 jobs.

Lamont encourages residents and visitors who are interested in safely supporting local craft breweries to explore the Connecticut Beer Trail. Information is available online at www.connecticut.beer.