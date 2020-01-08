Taxi Driver Accused of Selling Beer to Teens in Greenwich

Greenwich police have arrested a taxi driver who is accused of selling beer to teenagers.

Police said 58-year-old Miguel Castillo, of Norwalk, was arrested Sunday and is accused of selling beer teenagers at an inflated rate.

Police said they saw several juveniles with a case of beer in a parking lot and determined that the teens contacted Castillo, “negotiated the purchase of beer for almost twice the retail cost of it” and Castillo obtained the beer and delivered it to the teens.

Castillo was charged with risk of injury to a minor and illegal delivery of liquor to a minor.

He was released after posting bail and is due in court on Jan. 20.