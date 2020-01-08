Greenwich

Taxi Driver Accused of Selling Beer to Teens in Greenwich

Greenwich booking photo of Miguel Castillo
Greenwich Police

Greenwich police have arrested a taxi driver, 58-year-old Miguel Castillo, of Norwalk, who is accused of beer to teenagers.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Greenwich police have arrested a taxi driver who is accused of selling beer to teenagers.

Police said 58-year-old Miguel Castillo, of Norwalk, was arrested Sunday and is accused of selling beer teenagers at an inflated rate.

Police said they saw several juveniles with a case of beer in a parking lot and determined that the teens contacted Castillo, “negotiated the purchase of beer for almost twice the retail cost of it” and Castillo obtained the beer and delivered it to the teens.

Local

Berlin 3 mins ago

Crews Repairing Gas Line on Main Street in Berlin

Hamden 6 mins ago

Bullets Fired Into Hamden House Where 3-Year-Old Was Sleeping

Castillo was charged with risk of injury to a minor and illegal delivery of liquor to a minor.

He was released after posting bail and is due in court on Jan. 20.

This article tagged under:

Greenwich
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us