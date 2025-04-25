Police arrest 3 men accused of assaulting taxi driver in Norwalk

Norwalk police have arrested three men who are accused of assaulting a taxi driver after refusing to pay him for a ride, then stealing from him.

Officers responded to the Citgo gas station at 128 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk at 11:46 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report that three people were assaulting a Norwalk Taxi cab driver, police said.

Officers separated everyone who was involved and called for medical help to treat the driver who they said had been punched and hit with one of the gas station’s squeegees.

As officers investigated, they spoke with witnesses, went through surveillance footage and arrested three suspects.

One of them was kicking the inside of the police cruiser, broke off a plastic partition piece which hit the window with it, according to police.

An officer’s arm was injured when he tried to get the piece of plastic away from the suspect and the suspect is also accused of spitting on another officer’s vest, damaging two security cameras at the holding facility and ripping them from the ceilings of cells, police said.

A 21-year-old man from Bronx, New York was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, interfering with a police officer, assault in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and breach of peace in the second degree.

A 23-year-old Stamford man and a 19-year-old Long Island City, New York man were charged with assault in the third degree and breach of peace in the second degree.