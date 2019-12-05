Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student in Hartford and Bloomfield: Police

A Hartford teacher who is accused of sexually assaulting a student in Bloomfield is also accused of having a sexual relationship with a student in Hartford and has been arrested.

Hartford police have charged 30-year-old Patrick Dodds, of Enfield, New Hampshire with two counts of sexual assault in the second degree.

Hartford police said they launched an investigation on Sept. 9 into allegations of a sexual relationship between a teacher at the Achievement First Academy and a 16-year-old student and determined that the student and teacher had engaged in sexual relations in Bloomfield and at two locations in Hartford, police said.

According to Hartford police, Bloomfield police were advised of the discovery and conducted their own parallel investigation.

In a news release on Monday, Bloomfield police said a warrant had been issued for Dodds, charging him with sexual assault in the second degree and injury or risk of injury to or impairing morals of children.

Hartford police said Dodds was served with an arrest warrant as he appeared on charges relative to the Town of Bloomfield investigation and is being held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond at GA14, in Hartford.