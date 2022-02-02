Teacher Arrested, Accused of Pulling Student by the Hair in New Haven

A New Haven teacher who is accused of pulling a student by the hair on Tuesday has been arrested.

Officers were called to King Robinson Magnet School on Fournier Street around 3:45 p.m. after getting a report of an assault.

When police arrived, they said they learned about an altercation involving a teacher and a 12-year-old student.

During the incident, police said the teacher, later identified as 49-year-old Jennifer Wells-Jackson, of New Haven, allegedly pulled a student by the hair.

Investigators said the student did not report any serious injuries and declined medical attention.

Wells-Jackson was arrested and is facing charges including risk of injury to a minor and breach of peace. She was held and released on a $20,000 bond.