Teacher at private Jewish school in West Hartford accused of sexually assaulting student

West Hartford police have arrested a teacher from the New England Jewish Academy accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Detectives began an investigation on June 6 after being contacted by the Department of Children and Families about a teacher, identified as 47-year-old Roger Katz, of Thomaston, who was suspected of inappropriately touching a student, according to police.

After a monthlong investigation, police obtained an arrest warrant for Katz.

Katz was taken into custody Thursday and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault by a school employee where the student is under 16 years of age, risk of injury to a child, and second-degree breach of peace.

He was held on $200,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident or similar incidents to contact them at (860) 570-8969 or by email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.

The New England Jewish Academy is a private preK-12 Orthodox Jewish day school, according to its website.

