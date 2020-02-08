Teacher Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl at Campground

A Rhode Island teacher is under arrest, charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl in Connecticut.

State police arrested Nicholas Oliveira, 29, of Lincoln, Rhode Island, on Saturday.

Oliveira inappropriately touched the girl while in a tent with her at the Hideaway Cove Campground in Killingly in July 2018, according to state police.

Oliveira was a friend of the girl's family, police said.

State police began their investigation in July 2019 after the girl came forward to her mother about the alleged assault.

Oliveira is a special education teacher at Ashton School in Cumberland, Rhode Island, according to the arrest warrant.

He was charged with first-degree sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Oliveira was released after posting $100,000 bond. he is expected to be in Danielson Superior Court on February 18.