Teachers in New Haven rally for more federal funding as pandemic relief ends

Teachers in New Haven are demanding federal funding for education as pandemic relief runs out on Monday.

The teachers are gathering together and are rallying at three schools in the city. They are pushing for more federal funding for education.

In New Haven, they've already been facing an uphill battle with funding.

In June, they managed to find a grant to cover $10 million, but are still $2 million short this year.

That led to cuts in transportation and staff who retired were not replaced.

The "Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief" funding that came from the government is expiring Monday so the rallies are part of a nationwide multi-city push for swift action in Congress to approve an act.

It would provide additional funding through year 2031 for schools with high concentrations of low-income students.

Back in June, the superintendent talked about the challenges the New Haven school district faces compared to others.

“I think what makes it very challenging for us, as an urban environment is that often our environments are not adequately funded to begin with," said New Haven Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Madeline Negron.

Teachers also say there are clear disparities between school districts.

“There are some schools and some school districts that are able to fully fund and offer students a wide range of incredible opportunities. And then there are other districts, like New Haven, where we have to continue to cut year after year," said New Haven Federation of Teachers President Leslie Blatteau.

The rallies will be held at Metropolitan Business Academy on Water Street, Fair Haven School on Grand Avenue and Brennan-Rogers Magnet School on Wilmot Road.