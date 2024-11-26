Teachers say burnout is driving people out of the field

The state’s largest teachers union says burnout is causing teachers around the state to leave the field.

The Connecticut Education Association said its annual survey found burnout is now the top concern for teachers around the state, as 62% said they’re considering retiring early or changing careers.

“We love what we do, but we’re getting tired,” Newington teacher Elsa Batista said during a press conference outside the Capitol on Tuesday.

The survey found other top concerns include low pay, dealing with student behavior problems, feeling disrespected and having politicians and other non-educators making decisions.

“The conditions that we provide for our educators are the conditions that we provide for our learners,” Joslyn DeLancey, CEA vice president, said.

In releasing the survey, CEA also pushed some of its priorities: more funding for school districts, a minimum starting salary of $60,000 for new teachers and banning cellphones in classrooms.

They also want the state to reduce the number of mandates placed on schools. Some lawmakers at Tuesday’s press conference said they’ll do what they can to help, including reviewing mandates.

“We have to look at the old ones, the ones that don’t really have a good return on investment,” Rep. Christopher Poulos, (D-Southington) said.

Teachers also said they want the state to address the barriers to enter the field, including fees for licenses and low pay that deters some from the job.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said he’d like to see the state expand an apprenticeship program happening in Waterbury.

He said it’s a way to pay aspiring teachers while also giving current teachers support in the classroom.

“We have dozens of teachers doing that, I'd like to spread that around the state,” Lamont said.