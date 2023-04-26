Teachers to Take Part in Day of Action in Hopes of Addressing Concerns

Teachers will take part in a day of action Thursday in hopes of fixing crises facing them and public schools.

Educators plan to head to the State Capitol to call on lawmakers to pass bills when it comes to recruitment, retention and respect for teachers.

We’re told the school year started with 1,200 openings in the state. That’s only increased as the shortage spreads through communities.

"We really started back in the fall imploring that our legislators take up this issue, recognize it for the seriousness that it is and take big action, as we repeatedly tell our legislators, big problems require big solutions," said Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias.

The teachers union is disappointed a significant bill appears to have died in committee. It would have addressed issues including salaries, tax credits and policy.

We’re told they are still working with lawmakers to find a way to push some of those pieces.