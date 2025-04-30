Education

Teachers to wear ‘Red for Ed' to push for an increase in education funding

By Jennifer Joas

connecticut state capitol
Teachers across the state are heading into work on Wednesday morning wearing Red for Ed. It's a push by the largest teachers' union in the state to get the attention of state lawmakers and urge them to increase funding for education.

Union leaders and teachers will be showing up to the Capitol in all red. They're advocating for more investments in teacher recruitment and retention.

One of the ideas on the table this session is to take money from the Cannabis Fund and use it for a tuition assistance program to help get more certified teachers.

There's special committees and even a task force that's been examining ways to improve education in the state.

That also includes giving districts more money for special education and potentially incentivizing districts to keep the students in their districts rather than sending them out of district for services.

The new budget that the Appropriations Committee approved last week would set aside $40 million specifically for special education.

Governor Lamont has also proposed an extra $85 million next year for education cost sharing grants, which are the main form of aid from the state.

Democratic lawmakers included even more money in their budget proposal.

At this point, it's about seeing what lawmakers and the governor can all agree on in the last few weeks of the session, but teachers are making it clear that they need to be a priority.

