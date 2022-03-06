Team USA Paralympian Cheered on By Connecticut Supporters

The 2022 Winter Paralympics are underway, and there are a lot of people in Connecticut rooting for a man from our state who is taking his curling skills to the world stage.

Things were heating up in the Ice Box of Connecticut as people gathered at the Norfolk Curling Club to cheer on one of their own competing in the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

“We are so proud of him, all of us,” said Linda Strickland, sister of Steve Emt.

This is Emt’s second time representing Team USA.

“He’s a heck of a competitor. He’s an incredibly resilient individual,” said Kevin Kanaitis of Andover.

Among the crowd watching the U.S. take on Canada was Emt’s fiancée and her kids.

“It is pretty exciting. He has worked hard for this. To see him get here again is pretty cool,” said Melissa Genovese of Hebron.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

We’re told Emt had a message for the crowd, saying he appreciates their support and is honored to represent this club where you can catch him several times a week.

Before Emt left for China he talked to NBC Connecticut about the car accident that left him unable to walk, how he later fell in love with curling and the inspiration his journey provides to others.

"I love the emails and the texts and the comments I'm getting from people all over the world who read my book or heard my story saying 'hey there is a life after - no matter what I've been through in my life, I can get on and do it' and that's just it, I tell people it's not 'I can do this' - 'I will do this,'" said Emt.

Emt told us he was ready to learn from mistakes in 2018 and had high hopes to end up on the podium in Beijing.

His friends and family back in Connecticut will be supporting him all the way.

“Awesome, there are no words to say. It’s like, wow,” said Strickland.

We’re told right now, curling is in a round robin which has a ways to go as the various teams play each other. And Team USA went into Sunday’s game with one win and two losses.