Teams From Quinnipiac, UConn Heading to Boston for Frozen Fenway

hockey sticks and puck on ice
Two Connecticut college hockey teams are heading to Boston to play in Frozen Fenway at historic Fenway Park.

Frozen Fenway begins with a double header in women’s hockey and it starts with Harvard vs. Quinnipiac at 3 p.m. Friday.

The Quinnipiac women’s hockey team is 18-3-0.

The second game in the double header features Boston University vs. Holy Cross.

On Saturday, the men’s doubleheader starts with Northeastern vs. UConn at 2:30 p.m.

UConn is 13-5-3 and Northeastern is 8-9-3.

The second game is UMass vs. Boston College at 6 p.m.

Get more information on Frozen Fenway here.

These games follow the 2023 NHL Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

