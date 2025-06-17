Tech company's apprenticeship program helps people leave dead-end careers

Brian Noble dreamed of becoming a computer programmer after seeing the film “Batman Forever.”

Noble said he was captivated by watching Bruce Wayne using his multi-computer set-up to fight crime in Gotham.

“Watching batman with all the monitors, and the Riddler when he was just trying to figure out what his name was, I’m like ‘that’s what I want to do’,” Noble said.

Noble admits he lacked confidence and didn’t think he had the skills, though, and instead found himself running a warehouse for a home repair company.

The job offered few prospects and didn’t pay well, so he considered a change.

Classes to become a plumber were too expensive, but Noble eventually found an answer.

He discovered a free coding class that partnered with professional services company Accenture, which offered apprenticeships to some of the students.

Carol Toomey, managing director for Accenture’s Hartford office, said the company started the apprenticeship program a few years ago after realizing it was struggling to hire people for entry level jobs.

“It was just the perfect storm, I would call it, of we needed the talent,” Toomey said. “We knew it was available, and we looked for the perfect partnerships to build that talent.”

Toomey said each location has the freedom to tailor the apprenticeship program to its location.

She saw an opportunity to work with people, like Noble, who felt trapped in careers they saw as having no future and low pay.

She specifically referenced the United Way of Connecticut’s 2024 report on Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed people, or ALICE.

The report found that 11% of people in Connecticut meet federal poverty standards but another 29% meet the definition of ALICE.

The group of people often makes too much money to qualify for assistance but struggles to make ends meet.

Noble said he needed to rely on other family to help pay bills, one of the reasons he was motivated for a change.

“So that kind of was along the lines of what’s the point of, like, ‘if I can’t even pay for food and rent, I’ve got to find something better,’” he said.

United Way of Connecticut President and CEO Lisa Tepper Bates said many ALICE households report their struggles are growing with inflation.

“The real costs of the basics for an ALICE household, the increase in those costs is faster than the growth in wages,” she said.

Noble said he’s found success with Accenture. He was recently promoted to analyst.

Toomey estimates Accenture has hired 34 people over the last two-and-a-half years through the apprenticeship program. She also said more than 20 of the workers have earned a promotion.