Teen Accused of Carjacking Ride-Share Drivers, Stealing Cars Listed for Sale on Social Media

A New Haven teen is accused of stealing several cars while posing as a potential buyer, then selling them, as well as carjacking two ride-share drivers, according to Wallingford police.

Police said a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging a 19-year-old from New Haven with carjacking, firearm and conspiracy offenses.

Between March and July 2022, he posed as a potential buyer of used cars that residents advertised on social media and met the sellers for a test drive, police said.

After taking a test drive, he and others would steal the cars and documents, such as the bill of sale, title and other ownership documents, at gunpoint, then advertise the vehicles for sale, police said.

The teen is also suspected of carjacking two Uber drivers in Wallingford on May 2 and May 4.

Police said the drivers picked him up in New Haven and drove to Wallingford, where the cars were taken at gunpoint. Both cars were later recovered in the same area of Hamden.

Police said the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Violent Crime Task Force, the Connecticut State Police and the Wallingford, New Haven, Hamden, Waterbury, and Bridgeport Police Departments are investigating.

Wallingford police urge residents who sell and buy items online to use visible, well-lit and well-traveled areas to conduct business in person. The Wallingford Police Department has a designated, marked area in the front parking lot to use as a monitored, safe meet-up location, they said.