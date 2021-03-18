Teen Accused of Home Invasion, Seriously Injuring Child in Watertown

A juvenile has serious injuries after a 16-year-old with a hatchet broke into a Watertown home on Wednesday afternoon and assaulted the victim, according to police.

Police said they responded to a home on Morris Town Line Highway around 4 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a home invasion after a person with a hatchet and injured a person in the home.

The victim sustained serious head, leg, and hand injuries and was transported to a hospital to be treated, police said.

Family members were alerted of the intrusion and distracted the 16-year-old assailant from the assault and a family member called 911 while another chased the suspect who had jumped out of a second-story window and run into the woods Morris Town Line Highway and Bassett Road, police said.

Police identified the suspect as a 16-year-old young man from Watertown.

Officers searched the woods and Connecticut State Police Patrol and K9 Divisions responded to help with the search.

The family member continued to chase him.

Police said the suspect was wearing a camouflaged sweatshirt.

While searching for the suspect, officers learned that the juvenile knew him the suspect’s identity and the suspect was a 16-year-old male from Watertown.

Police called him, he made his location known and was taken into custody.

Police said investigators recovered a hatchet, large kitchen knife and a machete along with duct tape and binoculars.

The suspect was charged with criminal attempt at murder, home invasion, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, stalking in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor and burglary in the first degree, detained and transferred to juvenile detention.

He will be arraigned in Torrington Superior Court, Juvenile Matters today.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police said.

Police believe the suspect knew the victim, though they were not close friends and said the suspect targeted the juvenile specifically and this was not a random home invasion.