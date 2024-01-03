Teen accused of making threat against high school in Bristol

A teenager is accused of making a threat against a high school in Bristol on Wednesday.

Officers learned about a social media threat against Bristol Central High School around 9:30 a.m. and added extra police patrols as a precaution.

According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as a suspect. Police have made contact with the teenager and said there is no ongoing threat to any of the schools.

"The Bristol Police Department and Board of Education recognizes threats such as these are disturbing to our community and schools and they will not be tolerated," Bristol police said on Wednesday.

Authorities have not said if the teenager is facing charges.