Teen and man injured in Waterbury shooting

A teenager and a man were both injured in a shooting in Waterbury on Monday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Farms Street and Walnut Street after getting a report of shots fired.

Once there, police said they found a 16-year-old male and a 33-year-old male. Both were transported to area hospitals.

They are both in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.