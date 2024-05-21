New Milford

Teen charged in 2023 crash that killed high school senior in  New Milford

Memorial at site of crash that killed 17-year-old.
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of causing a crash in New Milford last year that killed another teen.

The crash happened on Route 7, in front of the Italia Mia restaurant, just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police said an Infiniti G35 was on Route 7 and a Hyundai Tucson was trying to turn left into the restaurant when the crash happened, then the Infiniti hit another car.

Julio Gomez, a 17-year-old passenger in the Infiniti, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police. He was a high school senior.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

New Milford police said a 17-year-old was driving one of the vehicles at an excessive speed and investigators determined his speed was the primary cause of the crash.

New Milford Sep 25, 2023

Vigil held at New Milford High School for teen killed in crash

New Milford Sep 22, 2023

High school senior dead, others injured after New Milford crash

He has been charged with manslaughter in the first degree, assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, reckless driving, 16/17-year-old passenger restrictions and failure to wear a safety belt.

He appeared in court on Friday.

This article tagged under:

New Milford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us