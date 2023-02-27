Windsor Locks

Teen Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Car With 5-Year-Old Inside in Windsor Locks: PD

By Angela Fortuna

NBCConnecticut.com

Windsor Locks Police have charged a 17-year-old with kidnapping after he allegedly stole a car with a 5-year-old inside several months ago.

Authorities said the incident happened on July 9, 2022, at the Pride gas station on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

Responding officers learned that a woman's 5-year-old son was taken during a car theft at about 9 a.m.

A few minutes later, state police notified Windsor Locks officers that they found the car and child on Route 20. The child was not hurt, according to authorities.

After a months-long investigation, police determined that it was a teen that allegedly stole the car. On Friday, officers issued a juvenile summons for the suspect, who was already in custody on unrelated charges.

“The initiative and determination by our detective staff on this case is a testament to their professionalism and commitment to our community," Police Chief Eric Osanitsch said in a statement.

The teen faces charges including second-degree kidnapping, larceny and risk of injury to a minor. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.

