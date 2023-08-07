Teen arrested after traveling 110 mph in 40 mph zone in West Hartford: police

An 18-year-old was arrested for reckless driving after going 110 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone in West Hartford over the weekend.

The West Hartford Police Department said the Unionville teen was clocked in going nearly three times the posted speed limit on Albany Avenue.

Police said the teen was driving eastbound near Mountain Road in a red Chevrolet Camaro.

"Traveling at extreme speeds like this endangers everyone on the roadways. Please be considerate as to not jeopardize other motorists, pedestrians or cyclists," police said.

The teen faces charges for reckless driving and speeding. He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.