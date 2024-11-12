Teen arrested after making bomb threat to school in Meriden: police

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to a Meriden high school via social media last week.

The Meriden Police Department said they were called to investigate a threat at Platt High School on Nov. 7.

Investigators said they arrested a 16-year-old for making a bomb threat. The teen faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace.

Authorities said the incident caused a disruption to the community and learning environment, and required a lot of resources.

"These resources include multiple agencies both within the City of Meriden and State of Connecticut. The agencies spent several hours devoted to search warrants and interviews," police said in a statement.

The police department said they are committed to fully investigating school threats and holding offenders accountable.

In addition to criminal charges, the teen will also face separate discipline from their school.