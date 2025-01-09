Teen arrested in connection to crash that killed 14-year-old in Mystic

A teen has been arrested in connection to a crash that killed a 14-year-old boy in Mystic last October.

Police said 14-year-old Carson Wilson, of Groton, died after a crash on Oct. 14, which sent four teens to the hospital.

Groton police responded to Fishtown Road at 1:21 a.m. after receiving an iPhone crash detection call and found four teens with serious injuries.

They said the vehicle the teens were in, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner, went off the road, into the woods and hit a tree. All four teens were extricated from the SUV and they were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital later in the day. He was a ninth-grade student at St. Bernard School in Uncasville.

Investigators arrested a 17-year-old, who was the driver at the time of the crash. Police determined that the teen was driving under the influence of alcohol and was speeding.

The 17-year-old faces charges including second-degree manslaughter, misconduct with a motor vehicle, assault, speeding, reckless driving and more.

The crash remains under investigation. Police ask anyone who has information is asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.