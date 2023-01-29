Teen Arrested for Involvement in Social Media Threat in Woodbridge: PD

Police have arrested a 14-year-old from Woodbridge in connection to a social media threat directed at the Amity Regional High School community over the weekend.

Officers said the teen was involved in a social media threat that was shared with multiple area students on Saturday through Instagram.

Authorities did not release details about the threat.

The teen was arrested Sunday and is facing charges including threatening and breach of peace. He or she is expected in court on Monday.

Authorities from several departments including Woodbridge Police Department, Orange Police Department, the New Haven Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Amity School District administration worked together on the investigation.