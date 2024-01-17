Teen arrested for making school threat online in New London: police

Police have arrested a teen accused of making a threat online to "shoot up" a New London school on Wednesday.

The police department said they were contacted by federal and state authorities about a person making a school threat. The message, which was posted on social media, was traced to a home in New London.

Authorities said no specific school was mentioned in the post. A 15-year-old was identified and taken into custody.

The teen faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace. Officers also found and seized a BB gun during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department Youth Investigator at 860-437-6363.