New London

Teen arrested for making school threat online in New London: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a teen accused of making a threat online to "shoot up" a New London school on Wednesday.

The police department said they were contacted by federal and state authorities about a person making a school threat. The message, which was posted on social media, was traced to a home in New London.

Authorities said no specific school was mentioned in the post. A 15-year-old was identified and taken into custody.

The teen faces charges including first-degree threatening and breach of peace. Officers also found and seized a BB gun during the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department Youth Investigator at 860-437-6363.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Londonschool threat
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us