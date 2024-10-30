Norwalk

Teen arrested for stealing city vehicle, using it in Norwalk street takeover: police

By Angela Fortuna

A teenager has been arrested after allegedly stealing a city vehicle and using it during a street takeover incident in Norwalk, police said.

The police department said they learned that a vehicle stolen out of Norwalk, a 2010 Ford Crown Victoria belonging to the city, was found in New Haven on Oct. 21.

The car was last driven on Oct. 10 and about a week later, the stolen vehicle was involved in a street takeover incident, according to police.

Authorities said a 17-year-old was taken into custody over the weekend and faces charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and first-degree criminal mischief.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 203-854-3111.

