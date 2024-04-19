Teen arrested for involvement in gas station robberies across Connecticut

A 17-year-old has been arrested for their involvement in a string of armed gas station robberies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

North Haven police said the teen, from Mass., was taken into custody on Friday in connection to a robbery that happened on Washington Avenue last weekend.

Multiple police agencies were involved in an investigation, including state police, Berlin police, Manchester police, the FBI and more. Investigators determined that the teen appears to be responsible for multiple armed robberies in both Connecticut and Massachusetts.

The teen was located in Mass. and they face charges as a fugitive of justice, including first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and larceny.

The alleged thief was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and appeared in court on Friday.