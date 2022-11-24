Teen Arrested in Connection to Noose Found at RHAM High School in Hebron

Connecticut State Police have arrested a teen in connection to a noose found at a high school in Hebron last week.

Troopers and the Hebron school resource officer were notified of a noose found in the boy's locker room of RHAM High School on Friday.

After being discovered, Connecticut State Police launched an investigation that included reviewing video surveillance and conducting canvasses and interviews.

According to investigators, an arrest warrant was issued for a 17-year-old RHAM High School student. The male teen was issued a juvenile summons and is facing charges including placing a noose on property and breach of peace.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The teen is due in court next week.