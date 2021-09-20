Teen Arrested in Connection to Purse Snatching Incident at Clinton Outlets

Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a purse snatching incident at that happened at the outlets in Clinton in June.

Officers said the 17-year-old New Haven resident was arrested on Thursday in connection to the incident that happened at the Clinton Crossing Premium Outlets on June 29.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to police, the teen is currently incarcerated at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center on previous charges that are unrelated to this incident.

"While there continues to be an increase in serious crimes committed by juveniles in Connecticut, this was an isolated incident for the Town of Clinton," said Clinton Police Department Public Information Officer Corporal Spencer Mangs in part in a release.

The teenager is facing charges including conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit larceny.