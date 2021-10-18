Bridgeport

Teen Arrested in Connection to Deadly Bridgeport Shooting

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

A teen was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a 16-year-old in Bridgeport last week, police said.

Bridgeport Police said the teen turned himself in at the police station Monday night.

Officials said Nigel Powell was shot inside a home on Valley Avenue. After investigating and multiple witness interviews, police secured an arrest warrant for the teen and he was later taken into custody.

The teen faces charges including first-degree manslaughter with a firearm and additional firearm-related offenses, authorities said.

The investigation was conducted by the Detective Bureau, Identification Unit and the Patrol Division.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeportdeadly shootingBridgeport Police Departmentdeadly shooting investigation
