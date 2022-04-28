Teen Arrested in Connection With Over a Dozen Shooting Incidents in Connecticut

Waterbury Police said they've arrested a man that appears to be connected to over a dozen shooting incidents in the city and across the state.

Officials said they arrested 18-year-old Richard Laramy on Monday after a police chase on Willow Street.

He was in possession of a gun that is believed to be connected to 16 shooting incidents across the state. These incidents include those with victims, shots fired and property damage, according to police.

Police said they've been looking for Laramy since January and he's a known gang member.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Laramy has dozens of arrests and was wanted on drugs, weapons and shooting charges. He was also wanted for violating GPS and probation rules, according to authorities.

Officials said Laramy's probation stemmed from a shooting where he was in a stolen car and fired at a man, causing non-life threatening injuries.

Laramy is being held on a $725,000 bond.