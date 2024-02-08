Teen arrested in shooting of 17-year-old girl in Berlin

Police have arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting a 17-year-old girl in Berlin Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday in the area of 292 Deming Road, according to police.

Officers responded to the area after a nearby resident called them to report hearing a gunshot.

After checking out the immediate area, police did not find a victim or a suspect.

A short time later, police learned a 17-year-old girl, identified as a Plainville resident, showed up at the Hospital of Central Connecticut in New Britain suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to police.

An investigation led police to obtain an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Benjamin Homar, of Berlin. He was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Homar is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery, criminal use of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He is being held on $750,000 and is expected to be arraigned in New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

The 17-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and has since been released from the hospital, police said.