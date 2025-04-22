Teen arrested for manslaughter in crash that killed Branford High School senior

An 18-year-old is facing manslaughter charges in connection to a crash that left a Branford High School senior dead last year.

The crash happened on Interstate 91 South in New Haven on April 10. Isabela Osler, 17, died in the crash, according to police.

Osler was a passenger in a Jeep Cherokee that collided with a truck on I-91 South near exit 7 in New Haven just after 10 p.m., according to state police.

Police said construction cones were up to merge traffic from the right lane to the center lane because of a Department of Transportation milling project.

The Jeep spun and rolled over, and Osler was thrown from the vehicle and died at Yale New Haven Hospital, state police said.

The driver of the Jeep, who is now 18 years old, suffered serious injuries and he was also brought to Yale New Haven Hospital, police said. The truck driver wasn't injured.

The man, who was not identified by police, was arrested on Thursday and he faces charges including manslaughter with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, driving while under the influence and more.

An arrest warrant states that the teen had smoked marijuana a few hours prior, and he was driving over the speed limit when the crash happened.

The 18-year-old was released and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.