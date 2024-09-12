Waterbury

Teen arrested for social media threat toward Crosby High School in Waterbury

By Angela Fortuna

CROSBY HIGH SCHOOL
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a teen in connection to a school threat that was posted on social media Wednesday evening.

The police department said they received information about a social media post that referenced a shooting at Crosby High School in Waterbury. Investigators identified a 15-year-old student who they believe is responsible for the post, which was determined to be non-credible, according to police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The high schooler was arrested and faces charges including second-degree breach of peace and threatening.

Several hours later, authorities were notified of a separate, additional social media post which also referenced a shooting at a school, but didn’t specify which one.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities don’t know who made the threat, but the police department increased patrols around schools in the city as a precautionary measure.

“All threats against our schools are taken extremely seriously and a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure the safety on students, staff and the community,” the police department said in a statement.

Police are urging residents to report any suspicious activity or threats to police immediately.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us