Teen arrested for social media threat toward Crosby High School in Waterbury

Police have arrested a teen in connection to a school threat that was posted on social media Wednesday evening.

The police department said they received information about a social media post that referenced a shooting at Crosby High School in Waterbury. Investigators identified a 15-year-old student who they believe is responsible for the post, which was determined to be non-credible, according to police.

The high schooler was arrested and faces charges including second-degree breach of peace and threatening.

Several hours later, authorities were notified of a separate, additional social media post which also referenced a shooting at a school, but didn’t specify which one.

Authorities don’t know who made the threat, but the police department increased patrols around schools in the city as a precautionary measure.

“All threats against our schools are taken extremely seriously and a thorough investigation is conducted to ensure the safety on students, staff and the community,” the police department said in a statement.

Police are urging residents to report any suspicious activity or threats to police immediately.