Teen bicyclist seriously injured in crash with motorcycle in Vernon

A 17-year-old on a bicycle was seriously injured in a collision with a motorcycle in Vernon on Sunday.

It happened around 8:50 p.m. on West Main Street, according to police.

Emergency crews found the teen lying in the road with serious injuries. He was taken to Connecticut Children's hospital to be treated.

The motorcycle operator remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.