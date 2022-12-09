Teen Carjacked Woman at Knifepoint in Hamden: Police

A 14-year-old carjacked a woman at knifepoint after walking away from a residential behavioral health facility, then got into a serious crash, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Whitney Avenue and Servoss Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday after a 52-year-old woman was carjacked.

She told officers that she was sitting in her vehicle when a teen holding a knife opened the front passenger door and told her to get out of the car, police said.

Investigators identified a 14-year-old male from Farmington who was residing at the Children’s Center on Whitney Avenue as the suspect, according to police.

They said he walked off campus, took a knife from an unlocked vehicle, approached the victim, drove off in her vehicle, then got into two separate crashes on Dixwell Avenue, and left the scene of both.

Then, police said, he got into a major crash at the intersection of Dixwell Avenue and Whitney Avenue.

Several people who were in vehicles that were damaged were transported to the hospital for moderate injuries.

Police apprehended the teen and said he was not injured.

Police said the teen was charged with robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, reckless driving, operating without a license, evading responsibility, following too close and failure to drive in a proper lane.