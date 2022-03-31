Hamden

Teen Charged in Connection to Robbing Woman While She Pumped Gas in Hamden

NBC Connecticut

In January, a woman had her purse and cell phone stolen from her car in Hamden while pumping gas, according to police.

A 16-year-old from Hamden has been charged with criminal attempt to commit larceny in the sixth degree.

On January 31, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Hamden police officers responded to Alltown Fresh, located at 1941 Dixwell Avenue on a reported theft.

Officers said the woman had her purse and cell phone stolen from her vehicle while she was pumping gas. The belongings were taken from her passenger side door which was unlocked at the time.

Suspects arrived and fled in a stolen vehicle, police said. They later attempted to make transactions on the woman's bank account.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

