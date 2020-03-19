Glastonbury

Teen Charged in Hit-and-Run That Killed Elderly Glastonbury Woman

A teenage girl who is accused of hitting and killing an 84-year-old woman in Glastonbury in January, then leaving the scene, has been charged.  

Police said the teen, a 17-year-old Glastonbury girl, was arrested on Tuesday when she turned herself in at the police department.

Police said the victim, 84-year-old Valda Dienavs, was crossing Griswold Street to get her mail just after noon on Jan. 23 when she was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene.

The teen was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility and failure to drive upon right.

She was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on April 22,

