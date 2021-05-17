Teen Charged in Vernon Shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Vernon Tuesday afternoon and police have arrested a 17-year-old and said they expect to make more arrests.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Terrace Drive around 4:15 p.m. and the victim was shot several times, according to police.

He was taken to Rockville General Hospital where he was then flown to a Hartford-area hospital.

Investigators believe the victims and suspects knew each other and that this was not a random act.

Lt. William Meier of the Vernon Police Department gives an update on a shooting that left a man seriously injured Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Monday that they have arrested a 17-year old young man from Vernon.

He turned himself in at

the Vernon Police Department late Friday night after learning of the warrant for his arrest.

Police said they obtained the warrant on May 12 and had been attempting to take the juvenile into custody since obtaining the warrant.

He has been charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree, criminal use of a weapon, use of firearm in a class A, B or C felony, carrying a Pistol without a Permit and risk of injury to minor.

He is due in juvenile court today.

Police said the investigation is active and they expect to make more arrests. Anyone with

information is asked to call Vernon Police 860-872-9126.