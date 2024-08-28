Teen charged over threat to Cromwell High School over Snapchat

A Middletown teen is accused of making a threat against Cromwell High School and has been charged.

Cromwell police said they learned Wednesday morning about a threat to Cromwell High School that had been made through Snapchat, investigated and have charged a 16-year-old young woman from Middletown.

This is the first day of school for students in Cromwell.

The teen was referred to juvenile court and has been charged with breach of peace, threatening in the first degree and harassment.

Police said they determined she had no means of carrying out any threats and said there is no threat to the public.