New Haven

Teen crashes into 7/11 in New Haven and takes off: police

By Angela Fortuna

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

A teen is accused of driving into a convenience store in New Haven and taking off Friday evening.

New Haven police said a teen allegedly drove into the glass door of the 7/11 on Foxon Boulevard, panicked and fled.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The minor's parent called police to report what happened.

The store clerk had some minor scratches from the glass, but is expected to be OK. Police are conducting an investigation.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us