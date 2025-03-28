Teen crashes into 7/11 in New Haven and takes off: police

A teen is accused of driving into a convenience store in New Haven and taking off Friday evening.
New Haven police said a teen allegedly drove into the glass door of the 7/11 on Foxon Boulevard, panicked and fled.
The minor's parent called police to report what happened.
The store clerk had some minor scratches from the glass, but is expected to be OK. Police are conducting an investigation.
