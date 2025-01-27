Teen crashes into ski chair lift tower at Mohawk Mountain

A 17-year-old was injured after colliding with a ski chair lift tower at Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall on Monday.
Police said they responded to the ski area on Great Hollow Road just after 11 a.m.
Authorities received a report of a skier crashing into a chair lift tower on the mountain. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
No additional information was immediately available.
