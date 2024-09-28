Teen critically hurt after being hit by car in Waterbury

A 14-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Friday night after police said they were hit by a car.

The teen was hit around 7:15 by the Municipal Stadium on Watertown Avenue around the time of kickoff for the Wilby High School game against Derby.

Police did not say if the teen was on their way to the game.

The driver and passenger, a 75-year-old man and 73-year-old woman, remained on scene and neither were injured.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, with life threatening injuries.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the acciden.