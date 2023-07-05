New London

Teen critically injured after being shot multiple times in New London

NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in a convenience store in New London early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to Ocean Avenue around 3 a.m. after getting a report of a person shot inside of the store.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence that supported the initial report inside of the store.

Investigators said they determined the 19-year-old male had been driven away from the scene before officers arrived.

The male arrived at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital for potentially life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the male was shot multiple times and is currently listed in critical condition.

Authorities said the three male suspects that fled on foot are wanted for questioning. It does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at (860) 447-1481 or anonymous information can be submitted through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411.

This article tagged under:

New London
